Niftyx Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $860,282.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $860,282.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00804735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,031.68 or 0.09012026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

