Niobium Coin Reaches Market Cap of $213,209.87 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $213,209.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.