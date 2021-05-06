NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,794 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock worth $129,703,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

