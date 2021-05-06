NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

