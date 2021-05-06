NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Copart worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CPRT stock opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

