NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 70,416 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,416 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

WPC stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

