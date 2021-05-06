Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

