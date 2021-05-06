Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.83

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.83 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 119,749 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £233.76 million and a P/E ratio of 72.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall acquired 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

