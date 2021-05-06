North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $192.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

