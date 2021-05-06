North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 418,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,177. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

