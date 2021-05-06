North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,884. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

