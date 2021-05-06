Northcoast Research Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $13.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.89. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

NYSE DPZ opened at $431.89 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $436.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.21 and a 200-day moving average of $381.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.