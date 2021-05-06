Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.77

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 4478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $868.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.