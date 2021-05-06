Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $372.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.21 and its 200-day moving average is $308.98. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $373.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

