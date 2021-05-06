Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.35. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 722,208 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

