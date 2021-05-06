NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.66

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$13.16. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 748,171 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.66.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

