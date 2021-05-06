NorthWestern (NWE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – NorthWestern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/21/2021 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – NorthWestern had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/13/2021 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/29/2021 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,101 shares of company stock worth $1,421,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

