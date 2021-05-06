Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,592,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,913,896. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

