NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.97 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97), Briefing.com reports. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 3,380,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,491. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

