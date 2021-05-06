Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 1,012,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

