Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $56.98. Approximately 14,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 520,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

