Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,033,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 530.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

