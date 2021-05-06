NuCypher Price Down 11.3% This Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $292.25 million and approximately $26.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00085494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.00797617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.00 or 0.08852846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047353 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,169,457,040 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

