NuShares Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $31.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00059744 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,798,462 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,516,344 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

