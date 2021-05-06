Nyerium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,597.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $90,392.91 and $1,597.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

