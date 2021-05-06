Nyzo Market Capitalization Reaches $10.97 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $618,195.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00272444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01144927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00738832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.14 or 0.99808717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

