Oasis Midstream Partners LP to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OMP opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $770.60 million, a PE ratio of 325.48 and a beta of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.