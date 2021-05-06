Observer Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Observer has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

