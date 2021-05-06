Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

OCDGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

