OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 267,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

