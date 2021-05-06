Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

