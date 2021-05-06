ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $7,571.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,722.68 or 1.00776981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00193552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003819 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

