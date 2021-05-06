Oikos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86,789.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $86,789.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00074592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00270015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.19 or 0.01164002 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.57 or 0.00798689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,068.54 or 0.99609923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

