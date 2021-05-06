Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 20,762 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,152 shares of company stock valued at $85,372,053. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

