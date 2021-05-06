ON Semiconductor Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $848,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

