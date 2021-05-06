One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

NYSE OLP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,160. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $515.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

