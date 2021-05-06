OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Insider Sells $98,428,782.88 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OMF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,195,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in OneMain by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 474,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

