OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Up 62.4% Over Last 7 Days

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 74.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $2.09 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00802753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.45 or 0.08952993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

