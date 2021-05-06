Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.30 million.

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of OTRK traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 357,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

