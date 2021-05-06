OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.27. OpGen shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 859,325 shares.

OPGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

