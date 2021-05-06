Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

