Oppenheimer Upgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Outperform

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 891,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273,520. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 483,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

