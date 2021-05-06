OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.95 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $272,246.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01172483 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00779311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.38 or 1.00068265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

