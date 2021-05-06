OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.95 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $14.95 million and $272,246.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

