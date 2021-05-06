Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $415,855.97

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Opus has a market cap of $415,855.97 and approximately $484.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opus Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

