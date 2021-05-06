ORAO Network Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $1.89 million worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00073026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00268817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.09 or 0.01153476 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.27 or 0.00797969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.03 or 0.99791784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORAO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

