O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $560.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $561.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

