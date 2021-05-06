Origin Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $448.50 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $448.50 million and $131.28 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084103 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019307 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065089 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00802753 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00102857 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.45 or 0.08952993 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.
Origin Protocol Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “
Origin Protocol Coin Trading
