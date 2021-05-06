PAC Global (PAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00163258 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.