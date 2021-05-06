Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,481,879 shares changing hands.

PTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $129.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

